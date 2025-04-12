Deputies investigating homicide in Crystal River: CCSO

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — Citrus County deputies were conducting a homicide investigation on Friday after a man was found dead in a Crystal River home.

At about 10:45 a.m., the Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) received a call about a dead male found inside a Cherry Wood Court home.

The victim was identified as 67-year-old Kyle Pazian.

CCSO deputies and Citrus County Fire Rescue (CCFR) were dispatched to the scene, where Pazian was pronounced dead.

Due to the suspicious nature of the incident, the CCSO Criminal Investigations Division (CID) responded as well, officials said.

Preliminary information led Sheriff’s Office officials to treat the incident as a homicide.

Detectives are actively working the case and have identified several people of interest who are being interviewed.