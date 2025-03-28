Watch Now
NewsCitrus, Hernando County

Actions

Deputies investigating after teen girl's body found near Hernando nature preserve

Hernando County Sheriff's Office.png
WFTS
Hernando County Sheriff's Office.png
Posted
and last updated

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating after the body of a teenage girl was found near a Hernando County nature preserve Thursday morning.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said around 9:35 a.m., a passerby discovered the body off Ridge Manor Boulevard in Ridge Manor, near Cypress Lake Preserve.

Deputies believe her death was a homicide, and detectives have been investigating since the victim's body was found.

HCSO added that the victim's family has been notified. There are no other details available at this time.

Anyone with information should call the Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830 and ask to speak to Detective J. Mitro.

You can also contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or by texting **TIPS from a mobile device. You will be eligible for a cash tip of up to $5,000.

"It's a great feeling to know that she's going to be okay."
A Hillsborough County deputy, with the quick actions of students and school staff, saved a Strawberry Crest High School teacher's life after she collapsed.

HSCO deputy, school staff saves teacher after she collapses in classroom

More Hernando and Citrus County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.