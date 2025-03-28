Deputies investigating after teen girl's body found near Hernando nature preserve

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating after the body of a teenage girl was found near a Hernando County nature preserve Thursday morning.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said around 9:35 a.m., a passerby discovered the body off Ridge Manor Boulevard in Ridge Manor, near Cypress Lake Preserve.

Deputies believe her death was a homicide, and detectives have been investigating since the victim's body was found.

HCSO added that the victim's family has been notified. There are no other details available at this time.

Anyone with information should call the Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830 and ask to speak to Detective J. Mitro.

You can also contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or by texting **TIPS from a mobile device. You will be eligible for a cash tip of up to $5,000.