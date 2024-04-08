Coast Guard rescues 5 people, including 2 kids, after boat capsizes near Crystal River

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued five people, including two children, after their boat capsized near Crystal River on Sunday.

Officials said Sea Tow Crystal River contacted them around 6 p.m. about the 18-foot boat, which was located about 10 miles west of Crystal River.

When crews arrived, they spotted all five people clinging to the boat around 8 p.m. After recovering the victims from the water, they took them to Pete's Pier Marina to receive a higher level of emergency medical services.

There were no reported injuries.

"Our crews were able to conduct the rescue safely and efficiently with the best possible results," said Lt. Scott Kellerman, Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60T Aircraft Commander. “Emergencies at sea can happen anytime, anywhere. We recommend all mariners carry a radio, flares and other distress signals in case they encounter an unexpected situation.”