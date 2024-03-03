Citrus Sheriff's Office loses K9 Riggs

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office has lost a K9 officer.

K9 Riggs was 6-years-old, and worked mainly as a certified narcotics, apprehension and tracking dog.

After his human partner, Deputy Rudy Danner, found him lethargic in his kennel on Thursday afternoon, he was rushed to an emergency veterinarian hospital where he was stabilized, Sheriff’s Office officials said.

He was later transferred to the University of Florida Small Animal Hospital in Gainesville for emergency surgery on his abdomen.

Unfortunately, the tireless efforts of the staff at the hospital were not enough to save K9 Riggs, officials said.

Deputy Danner was by his side when he passed away, and the Alachua County Sheriff's Office escorted K9 Deputy Riggs from the hospital.

"K9 Riggs was an invaluable asset to not only our K9 team, but CCSO as a whole," said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. "Please continue to keep Deputy Danner in your prayers as he works through the loss of his dedicated K9 partner. K9 Deputy Riggs will be greatly missed by all of us."