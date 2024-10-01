Watch Now
Citrus County Sheriff investigating possible plane crash in Crystal River

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla — The Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is investigating a possible plane crash.

CCSO said they are investigating a possible downed twin-engine aircraft near Ft. Island Trail Park in Crystal River.

The Sheriff's Office is advising people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back with abcactionnews.com for updates.

