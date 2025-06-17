Citrus County Sheriff adds new technology for officers

CITRUS CO., Fla. — When David Vincent was elected Citrus County's sheriff, he said he wanted to fulfill a campaign promise.

That promise is bringing body-worn cameras to the agency.

"It's going to help our men and women out there wearing this uniform. Protect them from frivolous complaints and also added safety features that allow us to make sure they are ok out there doing the work,” said Vincent.

Deputies will be expected to turn on the cameras during any encounter with the public.

They also automatically power up when the deputy pulls a gun or taser.

Along with the normal recording capabilities, the cameras made by Axon can live stream video so others can see what's happening.

Other high-tech features of the program include drones that can also live stream and track, as we saw in a demonstration involving a deputy chasing a man through the woods.

Artificial intelligence has also made its way to law enforcement.

This AI program automatically writes reports for deputies, transcribing everything from the video. Deputies will still have to review the report.

"It allows them to get back out and get more calls for service or patrol or do proactive policing because they aren't spending hours typing their reports,” said Lt. Aidan Marshall.

State Attorney Bill Gladson says these days, jurors expect to see body camera video from a case.

“And now, when we go to court, we are going to have that evidence. It makes it a lot easier for prosecutors to present what happened and tell a story,” said Gladson.

Many Bay Area law enforcement agencies have body-worn cameras, and some have been using them for years. Polk and Hernando Counties don't have them.

Polk Sheriff Grady Judd is a vocal opponent, citing privacy concerns.

Meanwhile, Sheriff Vincent says his Citrus County deputies are buying into the new technology.

"When they see the capabilities of the efficiency of the report writing. When they see the safety measures that they can check on their men and women with the live streaming, all of those things have sold themselves,” Vincent said.

The Sheriff's Office says the body-worn camera program will cost the agency just under $500,000 a year.