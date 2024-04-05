Watch Now
NewsCitrus, Hernando County

Actions

Citrus County schools to keep students inside for Monday's solar eclipse

Total solar eclipse passes over United States
© 2017 Cable News Network, Inc.
NASA
<p>2017 Solar eclipse as seen from Madras, Oregon.</p>
Total solar eclipse passes over United States
Posted at 1:03 PM, Apr 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-05 13:03:32-04

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — Citrus County schools will keep students inside during Monday's solar eclipse due to safety concerns, the district announced Friday.

School officials said all outdoor activities from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. will be moved indoors, including recess, PE, and all athletic practices.

They added that since dismissal occurs during that time, teachers, administrators, and bus drivers should remind students not to look directly at the sun during the ride home.

Citrus County is not the only district preparing. One Pinellas elementary school used Legos to teach its students about the upcoming phenomenon, with many of them planning to stay after school to watch.

The solar eclipse will take place at 2:55 p.m. on April 8.

More Hernando and Citrus County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.