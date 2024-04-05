Citrus County schools to keep students inside for Monday's solar eclipse

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — Citrus County schools will keep students inside during Monday's solar eclipse due to safety concerns, the district announced Friday.

School officials said all outdoor activities from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. will be moved indoors, including recess, PE, and all athletic practices.

They added that since dismissal occurs during that time, teachers, administrators, and bus drivers should remind students not to look directly at the sun during the ride home.

Citrus County is not the only district preparing. One Pinellas elementary school used Legos to teach its students about the upcoming phenomenon, with many of them planning to stay after school to watch.

The solar eclipse will take place at 2:55 p.m. on April 8.