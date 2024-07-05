Citrus County Fire Rescue training captain killed in 'off-duty boating incident' in Crystal River

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — A training captain from the Citrus County Fire Rescue (CCFR) was killed in an off-duty boating incident in Crystal River on the Fourth of July.

Officials said Michael Fletcher, 42, was an "esteemed training captain" who dedicated six years of service to CCFR and around twenty years to Marion County Fire Rescue.

There are still no details about the cause of the incident that night. CCFR said Fletcher trained firefighters to uphold standards of safety and service.

"Captain Michael Fletcher was a pillar of our department, known for his dedication and compassion," Fire Chief Craig Stevens said in a press release. "His loss is deeply felt by all who had the privilege of working alongside him."

“I am deeply saddened by the death of one of Citrus County’s own, Captain Michael Fletcher," County Administrator Steve Howard added. “I extend my deepest and utmost condolences to Captain Fletcher’s family and to each member of Citrus County Fire Rescue on the loss of a brother.”