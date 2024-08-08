Citrus County deputy shoots person who allegedly fought with deputy, threatened him with a knife: CCSO

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla — A Citrus County deputy shot a person who threatened him with a knife on Thursday.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) says that the deputy was investigating a battery of an elderly person that occurred earlier in the day and went to a house at West Jarovi Court in Homosassa to talk to a potential suspect.

As the deputy approached the home, the suspect ran out the back, and deputies chased him through yards and wooded areas.

The deputy caught up with the suspect near West Linden Drive. According to CCSO, the suspect started to fight the deputy and attempted to remove the deputy's gun from his holster.

The suspect then took out a knife and made threats to the deputy. The threats caused the deputy to shoot the suspect, according to CCSO.

The suspect was transported to the hospital. The incident will be investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the deputy will be place on administrative leave, according to CCSO.