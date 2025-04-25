Watch Now
Burn ban in effect for Citrus County amid dry conditions

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The Citrus County Board of County Commissioners issued a county-wide burn ban effective Friday, April 25.

County officials said worsening drought conditions, dry vegetation, and no rain forecasted in the near future created conditions favorable for brush fires.

The Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) for Citrus County is 489 , which means the danger of brush fire is "very high."

Prohibited activities under the burn ban:

  • It is unlawful for any person to set fire to or cause fire to be set to:
    • Forests, grasslands, wild lands, marshes, or vegetation
    • Any land in urban or rural areas, including agricultural and silvicultural lands
    • Pile burns, yard trash, household garbage, refuse, or other debris
    • Campfires and bonfires
  • Additionally, no person or entity may discharge:
    • Fireworks
    • Sparklers approved by the State Fire Marshal
    • Trick noisemakers and novelties
    • Flares

Exceptions to the burn ban:

  • This burn ban does not apply to the following lawful activities:
    • Controlled industrial or commercial processes that involve incendiary devices, fire, or flame, provided they occur under a permit or in a controlled environment where the risk of wildfire is unlikely.
    • Attended residential outdoor cooking on appropriate equipment designed to safely contain the fire, flame, and heat (e.g., gas or charcoal grills).
    • Attended outdoor cooking in public or private areas equipped with facilities designed to contain the heat and flames (e.g., park grills).
    • Government-permitted activities involving heat, flame, or fire, authorized by local, state, or federal agencies.
    • Fire department training exercises that involve open fire or flame, conducted solely for training purposes under controlled conditions.

Citrus County didn't provide details as to when its county-wide ban would be lifted.


