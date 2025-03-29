Watch Now
Brush fire contained in Hernando County; investigation underway for arson

HCFR
RIDGE MANOR, Fla. — A brush fire in Hernando County led to a significant emergency response and an ongoing investigation after it was determined that the fire was intentionally set.

Hernando County Fire Rescue (HCFR) says they responded Saturday afternoon to reports of an unauthorized burn around Primrose Lane and Mulberry Drive in Ridge Manor. Upon arrival, crews were met with a blaze consuming several acres of land.

As the fire threatened nearby structures, HCFR asked for additional assistance from the Florida Forest Service - Withlacoochee Forestry Center.

Firefighters’ collective efforts successfully protected several buildings from damage while containing the fire, which has since been fully extinguished.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident. However, the intentional nature of the fire has prompted local authorities, including the Florida Forest Service and the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, to identify a person of interest as they continue their investigation.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the fire to contact them.

