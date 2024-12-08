Brooksville man killed in crash - girlfriend, two girls survive

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A Brooksville man, driving an all-terrain vehicle with his girlfriend and two young girls, was killed early Saturday morning after he struck a fence and overturned.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, the 36-year-old man was driving a Polaris side-by-side all-terrain northbound on Saturn Road in Hernando County at about 12:44 a.m., when he failed to navigate a curve at the 3300 block of the roadway.

The vehicle then left the roadway, struck a fence and overturned, the patrol report stated.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The three passengers were his daughter, 11, his girlfriend, 36, and her 10-year-old daughter.

They were not injured, the report stated.