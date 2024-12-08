Watch Now
NewsCitrus, Hernando County

Actions

Brooksville man killed in crash - girlfriend, two girls survive

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A Brooksville man, driving an all-terrain vehicle with his girlfriend and two young girls, was killed early Saturday morning after he struck a fence and overturned.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, the 36-year-old man was driving a Polaris side-by-side all-terrain northbound on Saturn Road in Hernando County at about 12:44 a.m., when he failed to navigate a curve at the 3300 block of the roadway.

The vehicle then left the roadway, struck a fence and overturned, the patrol report stated.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The three passengers were his daughter, 11, his girlfriend, 36, and her 10-year-old daughter.

They were not injured, the report stated.

Florida veteran Paul Canton believes his years-long fight to become a legal American citizen could rest with President-elect Donald Trump.

Florida veteran repeatedly denied U.S. citizenship hopeful President-elect Trump can help him

More Hernando and Citrus County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.