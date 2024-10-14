Body of missing 80-year-old found in submerged car in Pasco

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The body of a woman who went missing last Friday was found inside her car in Pasco County on Sunday.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said Moira Bossard was last seen on Oct. 8 walking into a hurricane shelter at Challenger K-8 school on Elgin Boulevard in Spring Hill.

Neighbors told law enforcement that Bossard seemed "confused" before driving to the shelter. They added that she left once and returned home because she was lost, and also talked about "driving to Tennessee to be with her family."

Bossard did not arrive at the home of any family member in Tennessee, and shelter staff had no record of checking her in. Officials were unable to locate her at her home or inside the shelter.

Law enforcement said they didn't issue a Silver Alert because Bossard had not been diagnosed with any type of cognitive impairment, and she didn't meet the criteria.

On Oct. 13, deputies found Bossard inside her Toyota Corolla, which was submerged in a body of water in Pasco County.

There are no other details available at this time.