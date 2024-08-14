Authorities searching for elderly man who vanished in Brooksville woods

Authorities are searching for a 70-year-old man after he went missing in Hernando County Tuesday afternoon.

On Aug. 13, around 1:30 p.m., a caller told authorities he was walking with David Brown and his dog in a wooded area of Batten Road in Brooksville.

The caller then told the Hernando County Sheriff's Office that he returned home to retrieve something, leaving Brown and the dog to "continue exploring." But before he could return to the wooded area, the dog arrived at the home without Brown in tow.

HCSO said he searched the area for hours but was unable to locate Brown. Deputies were dispatched to begin a search for Brown after they were notified, speaking with residents, some of whom had surveillance cameras.

Deputies were then able to obtain footage of Brown walking through the area around 10:40 a.m., heading south toward Hayman Road.

After an extensive search that continued through the night, including the use of drones, deputies were still unable to find Brown. Search efforts continued this morning.

HCSO is asking residents in the area to check their properties, sheds or outbuildings, parked vehicles and areas of brush/shrubs for Brown.

Deputies described him as a white male with grey hair and a grey goatee and a thin build. He was seen wearing a white shirt with horizontal blue stripes that were ripped on the back, blue shorts, no shoes, and possibly one sock.

They added that Brown suffers from "significant medical issues."

If you have seen or see Brown or know his current whereabouts, contact the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830 or 911 in an emergency. HCSO added that if you gave Brown a ride, contact their office ASAP.