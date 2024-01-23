3 arrested, 2 kids removed from home after animal cruelty allegations

INVERNESS, Fla. — Three people were arrested on claims of animal cruelty after deputies investigated a Citrus County home.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrived at the home on East Watson Street in Inverness and immediately smelled a strong odor outside. They met Chelsea St. Hilaire, 23, who said there were three dogs living on the enclosed patio and three more living inside.

Deputies said the house was in disarray as they found piles of garbage, animal feces, and two buckets with mold growing inside of them. There were holes in the ceiling, and the floor was "spongy."

While they continued their investigation, deputies said they found two children inside, one of whom was crawling on the ground. Multiple cats were inside with the ability to go in and out of the windows.

"The condition of this home was so disgusting that deputies and ACOs could not take a single step without their boot touching feces, urine, or both," said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. "No child or animal should ever have to experience living conditions such as this."

The two children, seven dogs, and multiple cats were removed from the home.

The animals were taken to the Citrus County Animal Shelter to be cared for by a vet.

St. Hilaire, Robert Brooks, 23, and Tina Maddox, 67, with seven counts of animal cruelty. Deputies said further charges regarding the children are still pending.