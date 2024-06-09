1 dead after fatal crash in Citrus County

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead after a crash involving two vehicles in Citrus County on Saturday afternoon.

A Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound on County Road 480, while a Toyota Tundra was going westbound on the same road.

West of South Meredith Avenue, the Dodge crossed the center line of the street for an unknown reason and collided nearly head-on with the Toyota.

Both vehicles rotated after impact. The Dodge came to a stop in the westbound lane and the Toyota stopped in the northern grass shoulder.

The driver of the Toyota, a 56-year-old man from Inverness, suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.