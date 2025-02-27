1 dead after car chase from Pasco to Hernando: Deputies

Deputies said one person is dead after a car chase that stretched from Pasco County to Hernando County early Thursday morning.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred on Mariner Boulevard just south of Spring Hill Drive. They confirmed the fatality around 12:15 a.m.

Deputies added that the crash was the result of a pursuit that started in Pasco County, which HCSO said they were not involved in. The Florida Highway Patrol and Pasco County Sheriff's Office are currently at the scene investigating.

The north and southbound lanes of Mariner Boulevard south of Spring Hill Drive are currently blocked. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route or expect delays.