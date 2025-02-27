Watch Now
NewsCitrus, Hernando County

Actions

1 dead after car chase from Pasco to Hernando: Deputies

Police lights
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted

Deputies said one person is dead after a car chase that stretched from Pasco County to Hernando County early Thursday morning.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred on Mariner Boulevard just south of Spring Hill Drive. They confirmed the fatality around 12:15 a.m.

Deputies added that the crash was the result of a pursuit that started in Pasco County, which HCSO said they were not involved in. The Florida Highway Patrol and Pasco County Sheriff's Office are currently at the scene investigating.

The north and southbound lanes of Mariner Boulevard south of Spring Hill Drive are currently blocked. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route or expect delays.


Over the last two months, the ABC Action News I-Team has sent the names and information of nearly 300 people who were stuck in an "adjudication hold" to the Florida Department of Commerce. But now, some people have followed up to let the I-Team know after sharing their stories, they are finally getting the relief they desperately need.

Floridians who waited months for unemployment have started to receive benefits

More Hernando and Citrus County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.