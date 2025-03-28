Nonprofit group ready to bring joy and raise awareness during Pride Parade

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Pride Parade may only be once a year, but on any given day, you might find Tampa Bay Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence marching through Ybor City.

“We are making sure people feel comfortable being themselves because that’s what it’s really all about,” said Sister Agatha Frisky.

There are sister organizations in 70 cities worldwide. Here in Tampa Bay, the nonprofit group has been raising money and awareness for more than 20 years.

“We raised over $50,000 in charity for local organizations, but in addition to that, sometimes our hands aren’t out. We are just going to spread joy, just to be out and about with the group,” said Frisky.

“It’s heartwarming to see the inspiration. I wish when I was younger, this group would have been known to me,” said another sister.

The sisters say out of all the events they attend, the highlight of their year is definitely the Pride Parade.

“When people see us, sometimes the joy that comes at them, the tears, absolute appreciation,” said another sister.

The Gaybor District Coalition said the sisters are a great example of what this celebration is all about.

“We’ve worked with them for so many years. They are one of our founding members, just having that cohesion about the same values and the same things we strive for just makes it better,” said Gaybor District Coalition President Walter Pinillos.

So when you see the sisters coming down 7th Avenue during the parade, be sure to say happy Pride.