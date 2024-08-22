Condo HOA fees surge in Tampa, up more than 15% from 2023

TAMPA, Fla — According to a Redfin report, condo homeowners association fees are rising in many Florida cities, especially Tampa. Overall, fees have jumped more than 15% from a year ago in Tampa, Orlando, and Fort Lauderdale.

In Tampa, Redfin said the median monthly HOA fee jumped 17.2% year over year, the steepest increase among the 43 US metropolitan areas they analyzed. The median increase across the other metro areas was 5.7%.

While condo prices have started to drop in most parts of the state, according to the MLS listings, HOA fees continue to rise. This is not as common as fees tend to increase as property prices increase. However, HOA fees have surged in Florida for two main reasons: Surfside and insurance.

In June 2021, acondo building in Surfside, FL, collapsed. As a result, the Florida legislature passed Senate Bill 4-D, which requires structural inspections for condos and additional money to be set aside for repairs. Redfin said many HOAs are hiking fees to comply with the new regulations.

The other issue is rising insurance costs. Over the past couple of years, Florida has had aninsurance crisis. Natural disasters, soaring premiums, and insurers leaving the state have left many homeowners scrambling for insurance. HOAs have increased dues to help cover the now-increased cost of their insurance.

Redfin said Tampa has one of the lowest median condo sale prices among metro areas at $237,750 but one of the highest median monthly HOA fees at around $614.