President Trump signs the Laken Riley Act into law after Georgia college student was killed last year

TAMPA, Fla. — President Donald Trump signed the Laken Riley Act into law on Wednesday afternoon.

He approved a series of initiatives meant to tackle the goal of curbing illegal immigration.

The bill would require federal authorities to detain immigrants who lack legal status and are accused of crimes, including several misdemeanor offenses, with the potential for deportation even before they are convicted.

"This is a very important law. This is something that has brought democrats and republicans together, that's not easy to do," said President Donald Trump.

The law is named after Georgia nursing student, 22-year-old Laken Riley, was killed by an undocumented immigrant close to her college campus. He had been arrested in the past.

Jose Antonio Ibarra, a Venezuelan national in the U.S. illegally, was found guilty in November and sentenced to life without parole.

"There is no amount of change that would bring back our precious Laken. Our hope moving forward is her life saves lives," said Allyson Phillips, Laken's mother.

Steve Maggie, an immigration attorney, said the law is an overstep by Congress.

"Every person that is physically present in the United States is due this due process according to our constitution, so overstepping of this magnitude means that the government can detain people, and they are still when they are detained, they’re supposed to have their day in court," said Steve Maggi, Founder of SMA Law Firm.

"In this specific case of the Laken Riley Act, what you see is the federal government now overstepping its boundaries," he added,

President Trump argues the law will save countless lives. Laken's mother applauded the new law and thanked the president for keeping his promise.

"We also want to thank President Trump for the promises he made to us. He said he would secure our borders and he would never forget about Laken and he hasn't. He is a man of his word. We trust that he will fight for the American people," said Phillips.