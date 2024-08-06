'You don't know what's in that water': Doctor discusses dangers of wading through flood waters

- In the aftermath of the flooding from Debby, our crews saw people walking, wading, and even playing in murky water.
- ABC Action News reporter Mary O'Connell spoke with Dr. Bob Rosequist, the Chief Medical Officer at AdventHealth Wesley Chapel, on how that can be dangerous to your health and safety.
- The bottom line: you don't know how deep or what's in the water, which can be contaminated with bacteria.
500 people were rescued in Sarasota County from flood waters in the Pinecraft area after Hurricane Debby.
