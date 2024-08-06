Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

'You don't know what's in that water': Doctor discusses dangers of wading through flood waters

In the flooding aftermath of Debby, our crews saw people walking, wading, and even playing in murky water. We talked with a doctor on how that can be dangerous to your health and safety.
Floodwaters
Posted
and last updated
  • In the aftermath of the flooding from Debby, our crews saw people walking, wading, and even playing in murky water.
  • ABC Action News reporter Mary O'Connell spoke with Dr. Bob Rosequist, the Chief Medical Officer at AdventHealth Wesley Chapel, on how that can be dangerous to your health and safety.
  • The bottom line: you don't know how deep or what's in the water, which can be contaminated with bacteria.

500 people were rescued in Sarasota County from flood waters in the Pinecraft area after Hurricane Debby.

500 people rescued in Sarasota County from flood waters in the Pinecraft area

Latest Local News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.