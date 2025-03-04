Wednesday storms set to bring in cooler temperatures later this week

TAMPA, Fla. — After a near-perfect day on Tuesday, a wet Wednesday should give way to cooler temperatures later this week.

Tuesday will see sunshine and temperatures reaching into the low-80's by the afternoon.

WFTS

Wednesday should start dry and remain that way for most of the morning. But, around midday, a line of rain and thunderstorms will be approaching the Nature Coast and start to move across the state.

WFTS

ABC Action News meteorologist Greg Dee said most storms should mainly be heavy rain, but a couple may turn strong as the system passes over the area.

The rain will be gone quickly, and it should be out of the area before the evening commute for drivers begins.

After the cold front causing the storms passes through, cooler air will move into the area for a couple of days before temperatures rebound into the 70's by Friday and Saturday.

The next chance of rain will be on Sunday as another storm system rolls through the Tampa Bay area.