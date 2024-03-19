Wayfair opens first-ever Birch Lane stores in Tampa Bay area

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Wayfair is celebrating the opening of its first-ever physical stores for its specialty brand Birch Lane this weekend, and two of them are in the Tampa Bay area.

Birch Lane boasts a huge assortment of furniture and home goods, carrying everything from rugs to coffee makers.

On Saturday, shoppers in three lucky cities across Florida can attend the grand openings, including at International Plaza & Bay Street in Tampa and the Mall at University Town Center in Sarasota. A third location will open in Boca Raton.

The grand openings at each location will offer food and beverages and customers can enter for a chance to win a $1,000 shopping spree. All customers will receive 15% off their purchase.

Wayfair launched Birch Lane in 2014. Its other brands include Joss & Main, AllModern and Perigold.