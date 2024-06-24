Watch Now
WATCH: FHP troopers chase car through multiple counties before driver runs off road

Multi-county pursuit of a Dodge Challenger by Florida Highway Patrol
Posted at 3:53 PM, Jun 24, 2024
  • On June 23, a Florida Highway Patrol trooper pursued a man who was an alleged murder suspect.
  • The suspect fled north on I-75, and the pursuit continued until he lost control of his vehicle.
  • The suspect exited the vehicle and ran into the trees with the FHP trooper chasing after him.
  • FHP said the suspect was arrested and charged with fleeing police, reckless driving, DUI, resisting officer, and possession of a weapon.

