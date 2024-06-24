WATCH: FHP troopers chase car through multiple counties before driver runs off road

- On June 23, a Florida Highway Patrol trooper pursued a man who was an alleged murder suspect.
- The suspect fled north on I-75, and the pursuit continued until he lost control of his vehicle.
- The suspect exited the vehicle and ran into the trees with the FHP trooper chasing after him.
- FHP said the suspect was arrested and charged with fleeing police, reckless driving, DUI, resisting officer, and possession of a weapon.
A new state law going into effect July 1 says an HOA can no longer pass regulations preventing pickup trucks and work trucks from parking in driveways. This may make life easier for thousands of homeowners with take-home trucks, but the I-Team has learned it’s unclear how the law will be applied.
New Florida law prohibiting HOAs from passing parking restrictions could affect millions