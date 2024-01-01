WATCH: ABC Action News viewer favorite videos from 2023

TAMPA, Fla. — As we ring in the new year, ABC Action News is rounding up the five stories our viewers read the most throughout 2023.

In August, the winning ticket for the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever was sold at a Publix in Neptune Beach.

The record-breaking jackpot of $1.602 billion surpassed the previous record of $1.537 that was won in South Carolina in October 2018.

The other top jackpots include $1.348 billion sold in Maine in January 2023, $1.335 billion sold in Illinois in July 2022 and $1.05 billion sold in Michigan in January 2021.

Mega Millions ticket worth $1.58 billion sold in Florida for Tuesday, August 8, 2023 drawing

In January, a woman in Hillsborough County successfully fought off a man who attacked her in the gym of her apartment complex.

Video showed the 24-year-old woman as she fought him off and tried to call 911. She eventually broke free, ran outside and called for help.

The suspect was arrested the next day and authorities said he admitted he wanted to have sexual relations with the victim and another woman from a similar incident.

WATCH: Hillsborough County woman fights off attacker in apartment complex gym

A 2-year-old who went missing in Brooksville in February was found alive after more than 24 hours.

The sheriff called it a miracle and said authorities were overwhelmed by the number of people who came out to help find the little boy.

Brooksville 2-year-old found alive after more than 24 hour search

LISTEN: 911 Call From Marine Who Found JJ Rowland

In July, police officers in Clearwater teamed up with kids from a local summer camp to play basketball.

The event included the Tampa Bay Lightning's Thunderbug, hee Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Captain Fear, and Phinley with the Clearwater Threshers.

Clearwater Police officers play summer camp kids in basketball game

In April, the friends of a young woman who died the month before she was set to go to Taylor Swift's concert went viral when they asked the singer to play a song in tribute to her.

Swift's song "Long Live" was played as Taylor Jenkins was wheeled away to donate her organs.

The viral video didn't capture the singer's attention, but it did connect Jenkins' loved ones with someone whose grandfather received one of her donated organs.