Brooksville 2-year-old found alive after more than 24 hour search

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The search for a missing 2-year-old in Brooksville ended Friday when Joshua Rowland, known as JJ, was found alive.

Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis said JJ was found Friday morning and "seems to be doing fine."

"I was hoping and praying for a miracle," Sheriff Nienhuis said. "I was hoping and praying for a miracle. I certainly wasn't expecting one. I think a lot of people were praying and prayer works. That's all I got to say."

Hernando County announces missing 2-year-old found safe

Nienhuis said JJ was found well north of his home near a middle school in the woods. The sheriff said the department was overwhelmed by the turnout to help find JJ and thanked all who took part in the search.

JJ had been missing since Thursday morning when he was last seen around 10:40 a.m. near his home.

Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis said nearly 60 law enforcement personnel searched for JJ until the search was concluded on Thursday evening just after 8:30 p.m. The search restarted Friday morning before JJ was found a little before 11 a.m.