WATCH: Hillsborough County woman fights off attacker in apartment complex gym

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Hillsborough County woman successfully fought off a man who physically assaulted her in her apartment complex's gym, the Inwood Park Apartment Complex.

The assault happened on January 22 while Nashali Alma, 24, was exercising. She let the suspect into the gym because she said he was someone she had seen previously in the gym.

Surveillance video showed Alma continuing her workout while the suspect, Xavier Thomas-Jones, 25, approached her and attempted to grab her waist. Alma is seen pushing him off her and demanding he gets away from her. But Thomas-Jones continued to assault her and chase her in the gym.

Thomas- Jones was able to pin Alma on the floor, but Alma continued to fight him off while attempting to call authorities. Eventually, Alma was able to release herself from his grip and ran out of the gym to a nearby apartment, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).

HSCO was able to track down Thomas-Jones and arrest him on January 23 and faces charges of sexual battery, false imprisonment, and kidnapping. Alma wanted to speak out about her experience to encourage other women who've dealt with similar incidents to speak out.

"I would tell every woman always to keep fighting, never give up," said Alma. "As long as you fight back and show him that you're strong and you're not giving up, I believe it's possible to escape. It's better to reach out to law enforcement sooner than later. The sooner they have the information, the sooner they can catch that person."

"I was disgusted by the suspect's actions, how he preyed on this young woman," said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

"I'm grateful that she came forward; I know her story is going to be an inspiration to other women."

When asked if she was afraid, Alma said, "When it was happening, I actually had no fear, I am a bodybuilder and I am actually pretty strong. So, in my mind, he was kind of equal to me. I didn't see him as bigger; I didn't see him as smaller; I didn't see him as anything. So, in my mind, I knew I was stronger than him, and I knew I could fight back."

Police reports indicate Thomas-Jones had a similar incident happen the next day, which led to his arrest. On January 23, Thomas-Jones, knocked on the victim's door after watching her for several minutes on her balcony, according to authorities.

The victim was not aware that they were being watched prior and answered the door. Thomas-Jones attempted to enter the apartment, which alerted the victim's boyfriend, who chased Thomas-Jones away from the residence.