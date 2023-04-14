'Long Live': Friends, family of late Taylor Swift fan ask singer to play song as tribute at Saturday's show

Taylor Swift has been singing surprise songs at every concert to change things up for the audience and the family of Taylor Jenkins hopes she’ll sing “Long Live” on Saturday as a tribute.

Jenkins died in a car crash on March 17. Her vibrancy continues to live on in others after her organs were donated to several people in need.

Swift's song "Long Live" played as Jenkins was wheeled away for her honor walk before surgery to donate her organs.

Madison Jenkins; Carlie Cumpton

Jenkins, her sister Madison and her best friend Carlie Cumpton were set to go to Swift's concert on Saturday at Raymond James Stadium. In an effort to get Swift's attention to ask her to play "Long Live" on Saturday, Cumpton made a viral TikTok.

“It will also be just very healing in a way knowing that there’s going to be like thousands of Swifties that could be singing this song, even though they may not have any idea what’s going on, we know, and it’s going to feel like a big hug, and just like love shown to us," Cumpton said.

Madison Jenkins; Carlie Cumpton Carlie Cumpton (L) and Taylor Jenkins (R)

“It felt like the perfect song and so to picture a whole audience in Raymond James Stadium singing that would just be — I would never forget that moment," Jenkins' sister Madison said.

In the process of trying to get Swift's attention, the viral video grabbed the attention of someone else. The top comment on the video is from someone who said one of Jenkins' donated organs saved her grandpa's life. And the commenter is also going to the Swift show on April 15.

"Her mom messaged me and she wants to meet up because they’re actually going to the same Taylor Swift concert as us, which is very crazy to think in that way also. They’re going the same exact day," Cumpton said.

Jenkins has been remembered as the kind of friend and sister you could only hope to have.

“I felt so grateful that just without a second thought, the moment that I came into this world, she loved me for everything that I am," Madison said of her sister.

Madison Jenkins; Carlie Cumpton

Madison said she always knew her sister was in her corner. Now that she’s gone, life will never be the same.

Jenkins suffered a severe brain injury after she was rear-ended.

“It was a very surreal experience. Just looking at my sister, thinking, 'Could this be the last time I see you? I have no idea,'" Madison said.

Days after the crash, Jenkins' family made the decision to let her go so her organs could be donated.

“I remember the day of, me and my mom had just sat in her room and just talked about different stories and stuff, and we had said we wouldn’t, we wouldn’t go back and change anything," Madison said. "I would rather feel this pain than to have never known her at all.”

“It’s such a cool concept that my sister’s heart is still beating and that she does live on, just in a different sense."