Video shows Coast Guard rescuing 2 adults after their boat capsized off Pass-a-Grille Beach

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater crew along with Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies rescued two adults about 18 miles off Pass-a-Grille Beach.
  • A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater crew along with Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies rescued two adults Friday.
  • The rescue happened after their 26-foot boat capsized about 18 miles off Pass-a-Grille Beach.
  • See video of the rescue above.

