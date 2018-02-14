Valentine's Day gifts you can get today for $25 and under

If you still haven't been able to stop and grab something for your Valentine, it's still not too late!

1-800-Flowers is still offering flower and gift delivery guaranteed by Valentine's Day.

And if you're on a tight budget for Valentine's Day but still want to show the love with a gift, there's still a lot of options that won't break the bank.

Photograph and Love Note:

Places like Walmart, CVS, Walgreens and more allow you to take your cell phone and connect them to photo printers in store. (It's a good idea to bring your USB connection chargers).

You can get prints same day. You can also grab a frame for under five dollars. Pair that with a meaningful Valentine's Day note about how much they mean to you and you're in business.

Fandango Movie and Flowers Giftcard

Fandango is offering a promotion right now for a movie giftcard for $25. It can be delivered digitally and they are offering a free bouquet of flowers ($40 value)

Wine and two wine glasses

A bottle of your loved one's favorite wine and two wine glasses can create the perfect Valentine's Day evening on a budget.

VALENTINE'S DAY HEADLINES: