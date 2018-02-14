Valentine's Day gifts you can get today for $25 and under

Lauren Rozyla
5:06 AM, Feb 14, 2018
50 mins ago

If you still haven't been able to stop and grab something for your Valentine, it's still not too late!

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

1-800-Flowers is still offering flower and gift delivery guaranteed by Valentine's Day.

And if you're on a tight budget for Valentine's Day but still want to show the love with a gift, there's still a lot of options that won't break the bank.

Photograph and Love Note:
Places like Walmart, CVS, Walgreens and more allow you to take your cell phone and connect them to photo printers in store. (It's a good idea to bring your USB connection chargers).

You can get prints same day. You can also grab a frame for under five dollars. Pair that with a meaningful Valentine's Day note about how much they mean to you and you're in business.

Fandango Movie and Flowers Giftcard
Fandango is offering a promotion right now for a movie giftcard for $25. It can be delivered digitally and they are offering a free bouquet of flowers ($40 value)

Wine and two wine glasses
A bottle of your loved one's favorite wine and two wine glasses can create the perfect Valentine's Day evening on a budget.

