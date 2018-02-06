Celebrate Love: Sweet ways to spend Valentine's Day in Tampa Bay

TAMPA BAY, Fla. - Valentine’s Day is a special time to celebrate love with those who mean the most to you. Check out some of these romantic and fun date ideas in Tampa Bay on Wednesday, February 14.

When: 6:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Skateworld of Tampa at 7510 Paula Drive Town N Country Alliance, Tampa

Cost: Admission is free when you wear red; Skate Rental: $3.50; Rollerblade Rental: $4.00

Info: Grab your partner and head to the skating rink for Valentine’s Day! Skateworld of Tampa is offering free admission if you wear red on Wednesday. You can also grab a 16” homemade pizza with your favorite soft drink pitcher and 20 game tokens for only $20. This family-friendly event runs until 9 p.m.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Tampa Theatre at 711 North Franklin Street, Tampa

Cost: $10

Info: If Tampa’s majestic movie palace is part of your love story – or if you would like it to be – you are invited to spend a romantic evening under the stars with Valentine’s Vows and a classic romantic comedy at Tampa Theatre on Wednesday, February 14! Married couples will be invited to participate in an en masse renewal of their wedding vows – written especially for an audience well-versed in romantic movie quotes – and a champagne toast to “happily ever after.” After the nuptials, Nora Ephron's rom-com classic When Harry Met Sally… will provide the perfect excuse to sneak an arm around your date.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: The Florida Aquarium at 701 Channelside Drive Channel District, Tampa

Cost: $125.00 per person / $250 per couple | $150.00 per person / $300 per couple (premium seating)

Info: The Florida Aquarium is serving up the perfect romantic dinner for you and your Valentine in the Coral Reef Room, featuring spectacular views of many mesmerizing sea creatures. Stroll through the Florida Aquarium with your significant other from 7-8 p.m. with a glass of champagne, and then enjoy an elegant candlelit dinner alongside stingrays, sand tiger sharks, and our popular resident green sea turtle, Flip. Your special dinner and Aquarium experience also includes a commemorative souvenir photo upon arrival, and unique Aquarium surprises. Space for this event is extremely limited, so reserve your table today by calling 813-273-4000 x 4288.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: KELP Sushi Joint at 3401 West Bay to Bay Boulevard, Tampa

Cost: $100 per couple

Info: Make this Valentine’s Day a special one and attend a couple’s sushi making class! Enjoy bottomless sake cocktails, 4 rolls per couple (Bronze Pebble & Rose Cave roll, plus two of your choice), two appetizers, and a dessert. Please call the restaurant to make a reservation. {813-831-2222}

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Straz Center at 1010 North Macinnes Place, Tampa

Cost: $40

Info: Treat your Valentine’s date to a showing of The Phantom of the Opera! Critics are raving that this breathtaking production is “bigger and better than ever before” and features a brilliant new scenic design, original costume design, new choreography and much more. The production, overseen by Matthew Bourne and Cameron Mackintosh, boasts many exciting special effects including the show’s legendary chandelier. The beloved story and thrilling score - with songs like “Music of the Night,” “All I Ask Of You” and “Masquerade” - will be performed by a cast and orchestra of 52, making this PHANTOM one of the largest productions now on tour.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Amalie Arena at 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: $75

Info: Legendary tenor Andrea Bocell will be headlining a Valentine’s Day performance at Tampa’s Amalie Arena! In celebration of the Valentine’s holiday, Andrea Bocelli will treat fans to a unique holiday repertoire combining the most beloved arias, crossover hits and famed love songs. As one of the most recognizable and romantic voices in the world, Andrea Bocelli has been thrilling audiences for over 20 years, counting over 80 million records sold worldwide.

When: 8 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Ruth Eckerd Hall at 1111 North McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater

Cost: $38.75

Info: Returning to Ruth Eckerd Hall, the dazzling Dancing with the Stars: Live! Light Up The Night takes the costumes, pageantry and competitive fire of the hit ABC show on the road and features some of the program’s most popular participants. More than 200 celebrities have been paired with professional ballroom dance instructors on the smash series, and now the nationwide tour – glittering disco ball included – delivers not just spectacular dancing but also amusing backstage tales, re-creations of some of the show’s most memorable moments and never-before-seen numbers.

