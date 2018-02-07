Lonely on Valentine's Day? Try these out these events for singles in Tampa Bay

TAMPA BAY, Fla. - This Valentine's Day, no one will have any reason to celebrate alone! Tampa Bay has plenty of events for those are single and ready to mingle on Wednesday, February 14.

When: 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Taps International Plaza at 2223 North Westshore Boulevard, Tampa

Cost: $25 tickets (must register no later than February 11)

Info: Why not try the Cupid Shuffle Speed Date Night at International Plaza? This unique experience is for stylish and sophisticated professionals of Tampa to relax, unwind, have some fun, and break the bubble! Come out in your dressy casual attire for a night out in the town to have a good time with friends, meet new ones, and possibly your soulmate in six minutes! There will be live music, photo booth fun, complimentary strawberry champagne and $5 drink specials all night. You must be 21 years or older and register no later than February 11.

Story: Celebrate Love: Sweet ways to spend Valentine's Day in Tampa Bay

When: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Where: SPCA Tampa Bay at 9099 130th Avenue North, Largo

Cost: $20

Info: Are you single and ready to mingle – with other local animal lovers? Join us on Valentine’s Day from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. for a special mixer! There will be fun specialty drinks, appetizers, door prizes and of course, a chance at FUR-ever love! Remember the “Dating Game”? Our hilarious version starring SPCA shelter pups will have you howlin’! There will also be a “Meow-Mixer” if you’re looking for a kitty companion! We hope you meet the human of your dreams, but If you happen to find your four-legged soul mate during the event, on-site adoptions will be available! However; no outside pets will be allowed at the event so feel free to schedule a “second date” the following day if you would like an adoptable pet to met the rest of your family! The event will be held on the first floor of the Ike and Libby Einherst Education Center (a blue, 2-story building with a red awning located on the same property as the shelter). RSVP and advanced registration is required. This is a 21+ event with $20 registration fee, which will benefit the animals at SPCA Tampa Bay. Space is limited! Please contact Ashley at 727-586-3591 X 168 or ARafferty@SPCATampaBay.org if you have any questions.

When: All day

Where: Caddy's on Central at 217 Central Avenue, Saint Petersburg

Cost: Free

Info: Single and not so much loving it? Bring in your EX for a taste of revenge. Provide a photograph of your EX, hand it to any bartender or server, they will tear it up before your eyes and present you with either a free appetizer or cocktail in its place.

Story: Pedal and drink around Tampa Bay on Kraken CycleBoats

When: All day on Valentine’s Day

Where: Any Hooters restaurant

Cost: Free

Info: While things may have ended poorly between you and your ex, Hooters hopes to soften the hit this month. Instead of consoling aching hearts with flowers and chocolate, Hooters is offering free wings for singles who bring in a photo of their ex and destroy it. Customers who take part in the promotion score 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of any 10 wings. Those who don't want to make a scene can shred their photos on the Hooters website and receive a coupon to bring in store. At least that way, angry exes can (digitally) burn, bury, or throw darts at their photo.

———