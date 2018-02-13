Say 'I love you' with a heart-shaped steak from Publix for Valentine's dinner at home

Kelly Bazzle
8:15 AM, Feb 13, 2018
Publix is selling heart-shaped steaks at some of their locations in honor of Valentine's Day.

We found these heart-shaped steaks at the Publix located at 11460 US Highway 301 in Riverview. 

TAMPA, Fla. - Roses are red, violets are blue, my love burns for you like this heart-shaped steak for two. 

You're welcome to steal that for your stay-at-home Valentine's Day dinner with the one you love. 

But seriously, this is a thing and it's all the talk on social media right now. 

Publix stores around the Tampa Bay area and beyond are selling heart-shaped steaks in honor of Valentine's Day. 

We spoke to Publix about their special steaks. They say that some of their stores will sell butterfly boneless ribeyes for Valentine's Day. That gives the steak a heart-shaped appearance. 

Not all Publix locations in the Tampa Bay area will have the heart-shaped steaks but we definitely found them front and center at the Publix on US Highway 301 in Riverview.

Either way, the creative steaks are going viral on social media. 

