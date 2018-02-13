Say 'I love you' with a heart-shaped steak from Publix for Valentine's dinner at home

TAMPA, Fla. - Roses are red, violets are blue, my love burns for you like this heart-shaped steak for two.

You're welcome to steal that for your stay-at-home Valentine's Day dinner with the one you love.

But seriously, this is a thing and it's all the talk on social media right now.

Publix stores around the Tampa Bay area and beyond are selling heart-shaped steaks in honor of Valentine's Day.

We spoke to Publix about their special steaks. They say that some of their stores will sell butterfly boneless ribeyes for Valentine's Day. That gives the steak a heart-shaped appearance.

Not all Publix locations in the Tampa Bay area will have the heart-shaped steaks but we definitely found them front and center at the Publix on US Highway 301 in Riverview.

Either way, the creative steaks are going viral on social media.

Check out some of the hilarious posts:

Only one guy in Publix is doing Valentine's Day right - the one that just picked up a heart shaped steak. She'll be yours forever, dude. — SKYLER TWEETS (@skylertweets) February 14, 2014

All I want/need for Valentine's day is a heart shaped steak from Publix :) — Clayton Lott (@Clayton_Lott) February 14, 2016

Publix has ribeye steak packaged in a heart-shaped container. In related news, sure are a lot of men in the grocery store on Feb 13. #fb — Carol Stettheimer (@carolstett) February 13, 2012



