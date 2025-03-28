USF researchers identify viruses in red tide blooms for the first time

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Researchers with the University of South Florida have identified viruses associated with Karenia brevis, the single-celled organism that causes red tide.

Researchers, including Dr. Jean Lim, tested water samples collected from red tide blooms off the coast of Southwest Florida. The researchers found several viruses — including one new viral species — present in K. brevis blooms.

Identifying viruses associated with red tide can help researchers forecast the development of blooms and better understand environmental factors that can cause blooms to end.

“We know that viruses play an important role in the dynamics of harmful algal blooms, but we haven’t known what viruses might be associated with Karenia brevis blooms,” said Jean Lim, a researcher at the USF College of Marine Science (CMS). “Now that we’ve identified several viruses in red tide blooms, we can work to determine which viruses might have an influence on these events.”

Currently, experts rely on satellite images of chlorophyll concentrations, field samples, and ocean circulation models to help identify and forecast the movement of red tide blooms.

"Knowing what are the viruses that are associated with red tide could help us further understand the roles of viruses in the beginning of the bloom or at the end of the bloom at different stages of the bloom cycles," said Lim.

Lim said a better understanding of viruses that influence red tide could improve long-term monitoring and forecasting efforts.

“There may be a correlation between viral abundances and bloom dynamics,” Lim said. “For example, an increase in the number of viruses found in a sample might suggest that a red tide bloom is about to begin or that it is going to end. Researchers could use information about viral abundances to help predict bloom cycles.”

According to FWC, K. brevis produces brevetoxins capable of killing fish, birds, and other marine animals. Brevetoxins may also cause health problems in people, including respiratory irritation.

Lim said the hope is to use the research to find an environmentally friendly way to manage blooms.

"The hope for the future is that we are able to better predict and control red tide blooms and also be able to handle the economy impacts and the health impacts with these blooms."