U.S. Army veteran diagnosed with rare, aggressive cancer after experiencing unbearable tooth pain

TAMPA, Fla. — A U.S. Army veteran was diagnosed with a rare, aggressive cancer after experiencing unbearable tooth pain.

In November of 2022, 51-year-old Brian Hooks said he experienced extreme pain near his teeth.

He had several visits to the dentist, endodontist, an ENT and oral surgeon.

"I've been grinding my teeth since I was a kid, maybe I'm grinding my teeth at night," Hooks said. "I've never had a cavity. Initially, they thought well we don't see anything wrong with your teeth."

Hooks said he had three root canals and a tooth extraction. He requested a biopsy, but did not receive one.

After enduring several more months of continuous pain, he went back to an oral surgeon. He finally received a biopsy after more extractions.

"They ended up giving me root canals for three teeth, didn't need root canals. I kept having pain."

In September of 2023, he was diagnosed with SMARCB1 deficient sinonasal carcinoma (SDSC).

"It's a rare form of cancer, less than 200 cases is what they told me," said Hooks. "I thought I was a healthy guy. I work out. I eat right."

He had surgery in November to remove half his palate and now has difficulty eating and speaking.

He also had chemotherapy and radiation. He encourages other veterans to be their own advocate.

"Make sure you get your checks, your annual checks and if you have anything out of the ordinary, don’t ignore it. Go to the doctor and get checked," he said.

Hooks is still receiving scans and follow-up appointments.

"They're still doing scans to make sure there's no reoccurrence," said Hooks.

Hooks retired as a Lieutenant Colonel with the U.S. Army. He served more than 25 years and worked as a chemical officer. He retired in June of 2022.

On Saturday, July 20, Three Brothers New York Pizza in Odessa will host a "Celebrity Bartending Night."

Three Brothers Pizza

Proceeds from ticket sales will help Hooks with medical bills.

Celebrity bartenders include retired Major League Baseball players David Wells and Toby Hall along with Mike Calta, a morning show host with 102.5 The Bone.

"Everybody has been really supportive— my neighbors, my family, my friends, my wife. My wife has done so much for me. I wouldn’t be here without her and without God, first and foremost," Hooks said.

Friends are also raising money through a GoFundMe page to help with medical bills. To learn more, click here.