Two teens killed in Highlands crash after pick-up truck rolls, ejects them

Two Lake Placid teenagers were killed on Friday after a Highlands County crash caused the pick-up truck they were in to roll and eject them, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, a 17-year-old Sebring male was driving a sedan-type vehicle southbound in the inside lane on U.S. Highway 27, north of Lake Josephine Drive, at about 9:50 p.m.

At the same time, an 18-year-old Lake Placid resident was also driving southbound on U.S. 27, but in the outside lane.

When the sedan driver attempted to switch to the outside lane, he collided with the pick-up truck, the report stated.

After the collision, the pick-up truck traveled off the roadway, entered the grassy median and overturned multiple times. The driver and his passenger, a 17-year-old female from Lake Placid, were thrown from the truck.

Neither of the victims were wearing seat belts, the report stated.

They were taken to area hospitals where they were pronounced dead.

The sedan driver, nor his two passengers, were injured.

The crash remains under investigation.