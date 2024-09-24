Watch Now
Tropical Storm Helene: What's open, what's closed in Tampa Bay

Tracking Helene
Tropical Storm Helene continues to develop, see what roads, bridges, businesses, and more are closing. This list will be updated and is separated by County.

CITRUS COUNTY

  • All County Offices will be closed at 12:00 Noon Wednesday, September 25, and remain closed Thursday, September 26.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

HERNANDO COUNTY

MANATEE COUNTY

    PASCO COUNTY

    PINELLAS COUNTY

    • St Petersburg Pier: Closing at 2 p.m. on Sept. 25
    • City of St Petersburg: All city facilities closed Wednesday, Sept. 25, and Thursday, Sept. 26
    • Pinellas County Tax Collector: Closed Wednesday, Sept. 25 and Thursday, Sept. 26

    POLK COUNTY

    SARASOTA COUNTY

    • Waste Management: Suspended collection services in Sarasota on Thursday, Sept. 26
    • Mote Marine: Closed starting Sept. 25 until further notice

    ABC Action News meteorologist Shay Ryan provides an update on Tropical Storm Helene and its impacts on our area.

    Shay gives an update on Tropical Storm Helene

