Tropical Storm Helene: What's open, what's closed in Tampa Bay

Tropical Storm Helene continues to develop, see what roads, bridges, businesses, and more are closing. This list will be updated and is separated by County.



CITRUS COUNTY

All County Offices will be closed at 12:00 Noon Wednesday, September 25, and remain closed Thursday, September 26.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

HERNANDO COUNTY

MANATEE COUNTY

PASCO COUNTY

PINELLAS COUNTY

St Petersburg Pier: Closing at 2 p.m. on Sept. 25



City of St Petersburg: All city facilities closed Wednesday, Sept. 25, and Thursday, Sept. 26



Pinellas County Tax Collector: Closed Wednesday, Sept. 25 and Thursday, Sept. 26

POLK COUNTY

SARASOTA COUNTY

Waste Management: Suspended collection services in Sarasota on Thursday, Sept. 26



Mote Marine: Closed starting Sept. 25 until further notice