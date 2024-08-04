Watch Now
Tropical Storm Debby: What's open, what's closed in Tampa Bay

While Tropical Storm Debby continues to loom, multiple Tampa Bay businesses have made the decision to shut their doors. Check the list below to find what's closed and what's still open.

This list will be updated.

Closed as of Sunday, Aug. 4 at 11:45 a.m.

  • Busch Gardens
    • Will reopen on Monday, Aug. 5 at 10 a.m.
  • Adventure Island
    • Will reopen on Monday, Aug. 5 at 10 a.m.

Still open as of Sunday, Aug. 4 at 11:45 a.m.

Tropical Storm Debby is now located about 195 miles SSW of Tampa and is moving north-northwest at 13 miles per hour.

Tracking the Tropics | August 4, morning update

