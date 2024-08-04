Tropical Storm Debby: What's open, what's closed in Tampa Bay

While Tropical Storm Debby continues to loom, multiple Tampa Bay businesses have made the decision to shut their doors. Check the list below to find what's closed and what's still open.

This list will be updated.

Closed as of Sunday, Aug. 4 at 11:45 a.m.



Busch Gardens

Will reopen on Monday, Aug. 5 at 10 a.m.

Adventure Island

Will reopen on Monday, Aug. 5 at 10 a.m.



Still open as of Sunday, Aug. 4 at 11:45 a.m.



Walt Disney World

Tampa International Airport

The airport plans to remain operational, but multiple flights have been delayed or canceled

Publix

Sunshine Skyway Bridge

Howard Frankland Bridge

Courtney Campbell Causeway

