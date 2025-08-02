Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Driver killed in Highlands County crash after losing control of truck: FHP

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — An Avon Park man was killed in a Highlands County crash on Aug. 1 after losing control of the pickup truck he was driving, authorities said.

According to A Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, the 65-year-old driver was traveling south on North Hose Hammock Road, south of East Arbuckle Road, approaching a left curve in the roadway at about 10:44 p.m.

When he failed to negotiate the curve, the truck traveled off the roadway and hit a traffic control sign and then a tree, FHP officials said.

He died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

