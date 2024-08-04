Helene: Tracking power outages across Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — PowerOutage.us is reporting that many Tampa Bay residents have lost power after Helene moved through Florida.
CURRENT REPORTED OUTAGES | As of 1:09 a.m. on September 27
- State of Florida: 898,914
- Citrus: 26,078
- Hernando: 12,502
- Highlands: 70
- DeSoto: 235
- Hardee: 8
- Hillsborough: 42,429
- Manatee: 35,411
- Pasco: 45,232
- Pinellas: 205,455
- Polk: 1,867
- Sarasota: 41,372
Outage Maps
Phone Numbers
- Duke Energy: Automated outage-reporting system: 1-800-228-8485 or text OUT to 57801
- TECO: (813) 223-0800 or report online here or text OUT to 27079
- Florida Power & Light: 1-800-468-8243 or report online here
- Lakeland Electric: 863-834-4248 or text OUT to 21592
- WREC: Report online here and find your area's WREC phone number
Downed Powerlines
Remember, never touch them, and follow these guidelines:
- Assume all wires are power lines and assume they are energized.
- Always assume that a downed power line is energized and move away to safety.
- Do not try to touch a downed line with your hand or any objects, such as a stick or pole.
- Avoid touching anything or anyone who is in contact with a fallen power line.
- Do not drive over a downed power line.
- Keep children and pets away from fallen electric lines.
- While some energized wires spark and snap, others may not appear dangerous.
- Standing water can hide energized power lines or other hazards or put you at risk of drowning.
- Call 911 immediately to report a fallen power line.