Helene: Tracking power outages across Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — PowerOutage.us is reporting that many Tampa Bay residents have lost power after Helene moved through Florida.

CURRENT REPORTED OUTAGES | As of 1:09 a.m. on September 27

State of Florida: 898,914

Citrus: 26,078

Hernando: 12,502

Highlands: 70

DeSoto: 235

Hardee: 8

Hillsborough: 42,429

Manatee: 35,411

Pasco: 45,232

Pinellas: 205,455

Polk: 1,867

Sarasota: 41,372

Outage Maps

Phone Numbers

Duke Energy: Automated outage-reporting system: 1-800-228-8485 or text OUT to 57801

TECO: (813) 223-0800 or report online here or text OUT to 27079

Florida Power & Light: 1-800-468-8243 or report online here

Lakeland Electric: 863-834-4248 or text OUT to 21592

WREC: Report online here and find your area's WREC phone number

Downed Powerlines

Remember, never touch them, and follow these guidelines:

