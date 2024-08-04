Tropical Storm Debby: Tracking power outages across Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — While Tropical Storm Debby churns towards Florida's Big Bend, PowerOutage.us is reporting that many Tampa Bay residents have already lost power.

CURRENT REPORTED OUTAGES | As of 12 p.m. on Aug. 4

State of Florida: 9,923

Citrus: 1

DeSoto: 0

Hardee: 2

Hernando: 9

Highlands: 0

Hillsborough: 223

Manatee: 376

Pasco: 116

Pinellas: 272

Polk: 1

Sarasota: 1,125

Outage Maps

Phone Numbers

Duke Energy: Automated outage-reporting system: 1-800-228-8485 or text OUT to 57801

TECO: (813) 223-0800 or report online here or text OUT to 27079

Florida Power & Light: 1-800-468-8243 or report online here

Lakeland Electric: 863-834-4248 or text OUT to 21592

WREC: Report online here and find your area's WREC phone number

Downed Powerlines

Remember, never touch them, and follow these guidelines:

