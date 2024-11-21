Traffic simulation created by researchers at Florida Polytechnic aims to help drivers have better I-4 commute

LAKELAND, Fla — Researchers at Florida Polytechnic University created a traffic simulation that replicates traffic patterns on I-4.

I-4 is notorious for crashes and congestion.

“I really try to avoid it as much as possible because of how bad it’s gotten,” said Mallorie Collert.

Florida Poly is researching how to make I-4 and arterial roads safer and smoother for drivers.

Through grants from the Florida Department of Transportation, researchers at Florida Poly designed a traffic simulator. Using real life data from FDOT, the simulator mimics traffic patterns and crashes on I-4.

“Most of these crashes is related to congestion, or lane closures, or lane change or suddenly reducing the speed,” said Dr. Rawa Adla, Florida Poly assistant professor of computer engineering.

Adla is leading the innovative research. They found that most crashes happen at I-4 and I-75.

Video of I-4 traffic simulator

To reduce the number of crashes and travel time, researchers have recommended to FDOT the implementation of roadside units. The units will communicate with cars and alert drivers much earlier about road conditions such as crashes, traffic slowdowns, construction and lane closures.

“As a driver, as I'm driving my car, I will know exactly what’s going to happen within a mile or two miles. I will get a notification to change lanes or reduce my speed,” said Adla.

On side roads, the technology can also make it easier for traffic lights to assist emergency vehicles to cross intersections more safely.

The effort, called the I-4 Florida’s Regional Advanced Mobility Elements (FRAME) Project, is now in phase two, where FDOT is implementing this advanced technology.

Drivers should notice a safer and quicker commute by 2027.