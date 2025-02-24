TRAFFIC ALERT: I-4 WB exit ramp and Downtown exit ramp closed for emergency maintenance

TAMPA, Fla. — FDOT said they are temporarily closing the outside lane to the I-275 Downtown East/West ramp and the westbound I-4 Downtown East/West ramp for emergency maintenance.
Drivers should use caution when traveling in the area. FDOT said the lane will be closed until further notice.
Charles Black of Tampa coded three times over a multi-week hospital stay following a heart attack in July. Now, he carries the tiny device that helped save his life in a key chain as a reminder that every day is a gift
Life-saving innovation: Tampa man shares heart attack survival story