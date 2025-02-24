Watch Now
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-4 WB exit ramp and Downtown exit ramp closed for emergency maintenance

TAMPA, Fla. — FDOT said they are temporarily closing the outside lane to the I-275 Downtown East/West ramp and the westbound I-4 Downtown East/West ramp for emergency maintenance.

Drivers should use caution when traveling in the area. FDOT said the lane will be closed until further notice.


