Top insurance headlines for the week: September 8-13

TAMPA, Fla. — We are continuing to cover the price of paradise and the state of insurance with the top insurance headlines for the week.
1. SHORE ACRES INSURANCE AND CLIMATE CHANGE ROUNDTABLE
- Shore Acres has been dealing with lots of recent flooding.
- Meghan Martin’s home is no stranger to flooding. On Saturday, Martin went from resident to a seat at a roundtable in St. Pete alongside Senate Budget Committee Chairman Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Representative Kathy Castor (D-FL 14), and other leaders.
On the agenda was a discussion about climate change and its impact on rising insurance costs.
2. HALF OF HURRICANE DEBBY CLAIMS CLOSED
- Just over a month after Hurricane Debby hit Florida, new data from the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation shows nearly 60% of all Hurricane Debby claims are closed — and more than half of those were listed as "closed without payment."
- As of September 6, the data showed that 19,973 claims were filed after Hurricane Debby, and 11,090 of those claims have already been closed. That's nearly 60% of the claims that have already been settled.
- Of those claims already closed, 6,447 were listed as closed without payment, and 58.1% of those claims were denied.
More than half of Hurricane Debby claims so far 'closed without payment'
2. CONDO CRISIS ROUNDTABLE
- Just weeks after Redfin reported Tampa saw the highest jump in condo HOA fees year over year, Governor Ron Desantis held a roundtable discussion Monday to look at possible solutions to help ease the pressure on condo owners.
- He heard horror stories from condo owners and those in management.
While the problems may not be resolved soon, some potential solutions were discussed.Governor is 'ready, willing and able' to ease pressure on Florida condo owners
"She didn’t know what she was getting into. She didn’t know she’s signing away her property"
I-Team investigator Adam Walser is hearing from a 91-year-old Lakeland woman who signed a contract to sell her home which she says she did not understand and is now being sued.
91-year-old Florida woman could lose home after signing real estate contract she says she didn't understand