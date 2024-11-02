Toddler dies after accidentally being left in car: SCSO

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is investigating after a toddler was allegedly unintentionally left in a car that was parked at a school.

SCSO was called to South Sumter Middle School around 4:18 p.m. on Friday for reports that a child had died.

An investigation revealed that a 15-month-old was accidentally left in a vehicle that was parked at the school.

The child was with a family member and was supposed to be dropped off at daycare, but the family member allegedly forgot and went to the middle school.

Later in the day, the child was found dead in the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing in coordination with the Medical Examiner's Office and the State Attorney's Office.

"This is a tragic situation and our hearts go out to the family of the child," SCSO said in a news release.