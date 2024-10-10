Tips to stay healthy and safe after the storm

TAMPA, Fla. — In the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, the Department of Health from numerous counties is asking residents to be aware of the health risks associated with flooding and other post-storm issues.

Specifically, the DOH said health hazards are a concern when waters are or become contaminated with bacteria or contain dangerous debris. The DOH provided a list of recommendations to prevent illness or injury from flood waters.



Basic hygiene is critical. If you are under a boil water notice, use commercially bottled water for mixing baby formula. Wash your hands with soap and either disinfected or boiled and cooled water, especially before preparing or eating food, after toilet use, after handling a soiled diaper, after participating in flood cleanup activities, and after handling objects contaminated with flood water or sewage.

Avoid eating for drinking anything that has been contaminated with flood waters.

Avoid contact with flood waters, especially if you have open cuts or sores.

If you have any open cuts or sores and come in contact with flood waters, wash the area well with soap to prevent infection. If a wound develops redness, swelling, or drainage, seek immediate medical attention.

Residents who sustain lacerations and/or puncture wounds are encouraged to contact their primary health care provider to make sure they are current on their tetanus vaccine and possibly get a booster.

If your area has a boil-water notice, the DOH recommends:

Once water reaches a boiling point, let it continue to boil for an additional minute

Even if you have an installed water filter, continue to boil water before using it

Use clean or bottled water to wash fruits and vegetables or to prepare drinks

Avoiding being bitten by mosquitoes by taking these basic precautions:



Protect yourself with repellant by applying it to exposed skin

Drain standing water around your home

Keep screens on all windows and repair any holes

If you have lost power and are using a generator:



Carbon dioxide is invisible and odorless, but inhaling it can cause serious health issues and even death because portable generators produce high levels of carbon dioxide very quickly.

Never use generators indoors or in your garage

All gas-powered or charcoal-burning equipment should be run outdoors, well away from windows and doors

Make sure your carbon dioxide detector is working if you have one installed

Any items soaked with flood waters that can't be cleaned or dried completely within 24 to 48 hours should be disposed of



Open all doors when removing wet or moldy items to avoid exposure

Scrub wet surfaces with detergent and water to remove visible mold

Remove visible mold before painting or caulking

Never mix bleach with other cleansers or ammonia to avoid health issues