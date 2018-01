Thousands of people in Tampa Bay are without power on one of the coldest days in Tampa Bay.

Duke Energy and TECO report that most of the outages were caused by weather-related damage to equipment.

Duke Energy first reported over 5,300 customers without power on Thursday morning across Pinellas County, Pasco County, Polk County and Citrus County. TECO reported over 1,400 in Tampa.

POWER OUTAGES 🔋 TECO and Duke Energy outage maps at 8:30 a.m. Thursday. pic.twitter.com/f69KC65tIV — ABC Action News (@abcactionnews) January 18, 2018

Duke Energy estimates that power will be restored to customers between 8:45 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. depending on the area affected. TECO is estimating that customers will have their power restored by 12:30 p.m. at the latest.

Temperatures reached record lows in parts of the Bay Area on Thursday morning. The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for all of Tampa Bay until 9 a.m. as the strong cold front moved through the area.

