Freeze Watch issued for Tampa Bay

WFTS Webteam
3:31 PM, Jan 16, 2018
Freeze Watch and Hard Freeze Watch issued for Tampa Bay.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TAMPA, Fla. — The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch for most Tampa Bay.

A strong cold front will be moving through the area.

A Freeze Watch will be in effect from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning for:

  • Coastal Citrus
  • Hernando
  • Pasco
  • Hillsborough
  • Polk
  • Inland Manatee
  • Inland Sarasota
  • Hardee
  • Highlands
  • DeSoto

The temperature will be between 29 to 32 degrees for about 8 hours.

These conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, if left unprotected.

A Hard Freeze Watch will be in effect from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning for:

  • Inland Citrus
  • Sumter
     

