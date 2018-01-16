Freeze Watch issued for Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch for most Tampa Bay.

A strong cold front will be moving through the area.

A Freeze Watch will be in effect from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning for: Coastal Citrus

Hernando

Pasco

Hillsborough

Polk

Inland Manatee

Inland Sarasota

Hardee

Highlands

DeSoto

The temperature will be between 29 to 32 degrees for about 8 hours.

These conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, if left unprotected.