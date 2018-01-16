Mostly Cloudy
Freeze Watch and Hard Freeze Watch issued for Tampa Bay.
TAMPA, Fla. — The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch for most Tampa Bay.
A strong cold front will be moving through the area.
A Freeze Watch will be in effect from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning for:
Coastal Citrus
Hernando
Pasco
Hillsborough
Polk
Inland Manatee
Inland Sarasota
Hardee
Highlands
DeSoto
The temperature will be between 29 to 32 degrees for about 8 hours.
These conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, if left unprotected.
A Hard Freeze Watch will be in effect from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning for:
Inland Citrus
Sumter
