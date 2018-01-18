Tampa, St. Pete and Lakeland set record low temps on Thursday

Three record lows were set or tied on Thursday, January 18, 2018, after freezing cold set into the city overnight.

The City of Tampa tied the record for the lowest temperature ever recorded when temps dropped to a low 29 degrees. The last time Tampa saw temps this low was in 1981.

The National Weather Service announced the record at 7:35 a.m.:

The City of St. Petersburg set a new record when the city hit 32 degrees. This beat the previous record of 33 degrees which was set in 1959.

Lastly, the City of Lakeland greatly surpassed the previously set record low of 29 when temps fell to a chilling 25 degrees. The previous record was set in 1977.

The National Weather Service had issued a freeze warning for all of Tampa Bay overnight until 9 a.m. as the strong cold front moved through the area.

