If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (March 1-3), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Friday, March 1
The Ultimate Brew 2024
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Tampa Bay Brewing Company at 13937 Monroes Business Park, Tampa
Cost: $30
Info: At the official pre-party of Tampa Bay Beer Week, over 30 breweries gather with their favorite hops and contribute to a massive collaboration brew.
Mandala Mug Workshop
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Kazba Cafe at 300 State Street East #STE 110, Oldsmar
Cost: $40
Info: Guests will create a one-of-a-kind mandala mug through a guided, step-by-step process.
First Friday Downtown Lakeland
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 201 E Main St, Lakeland
Cost: Free
Info: Every month, Downtown Lakeland shuts down the streets for First Friday events that feature car shows, makers and more. This month's theme is "Flight Night."
Saturday, March 2
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens
When: 11:30 a.m.
Where: Amalie Arena at 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket info
Info: The Tampa Bay Lightning plays against the Montreal Canadiens at Amalie Arena.
Palm Harbor Museum's 24th Annual English Tea
When: 11:30 a.m.
Where: 2043 Curlew Road, Palm Harbor
Cost: $35-$40
Info: At this event, you'll be served tea and treats on the museum's back patio, featuring a Florida native landscaped garden setting.
Sounds of The City Vol. 1
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Johnny's Smokeshop & Kava Bar at 2045 Gulf to Bay Boulevard, Clearwater
Cost: $15
Info: A showcase that brings together the best local up-and-coming talent to perform in one place.
Burgers, Brews & Barks
When: 11 a.m.
Where: 4312 Cheval Boulevard, Lutz
Cost: Free
Info: A celebration of pets, including food trucks and over 20 unique pet-themed vendors.
Sunday, March 3
Indie Flea
When: 12 p.m.
Where: 2606 Fairfield Ave S, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Shop small with vendors boasting vintage, housewares, flowers, coffee and more.
Multiday events
Florida Strawberry Festival
When: All weekend
Where: 303 BerryFest Place, Plant City
Cost: Ticket info here
Info: This festival features rides, exhibits, floats and more, all centered around the legacy of the Florida strawberry.
The Big Bounce America in Tampa
When: March 2-3
Where: Raymond James Stadium at 3506 North Himes Avenue Lot 6, Tampa
Cost: Starting at $22
Info: The biggest touring inflatable event in the world features eight massive inflatable attractions, including the newly expanded 24,000 sq. ft. World’s Largest Bounce House.
Gasparilla Festival of the Arts
When: Starting Saturday at 9 a.m. to Sunday at 5 p.m.
Where: Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park at 1001 N Boulevard, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: One of the top outdoor, juried fine arts shows in the United States, showcasing a wide variety of art mediums and price points.
Dunedin Downtown Market
When: Starting Friday at 9 a.m. until Saturday at 2 p.m.
Where: Pioneer Park, 420 Main St, Dunedin
Cost: Free
Info: This market features over 50 vendors, including fresh produce, plants and more.