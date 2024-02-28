If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (March 1-3), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Friday, March 1

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Tampa Bay Brewing Company at 13937 Monroes Business Park, Tampa

Cost: $30

Info: At the official pre-party of Tampa Bay Beer Week, over 30 breweries gather with their favorite hops and contribute to a massive collaboration brew.

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Kazba Cafe at 300 State Street East #STE 110, Oldsmar

Cost: $40

Info: Guests will create a one-of-a-kind mandala mug through a guided, step-by-step process.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 201 E Main St, Lakeland

Cost: Free

Info: Every month, Downtown Lakeland shuts down the streets for First Friday events that feature car shows, makers and more. This month's theme is "Flight Night."

Saturday, March 2

When: 11:30 a.m.

Where: Amalie Arena at 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket info

Info: The Tampa Bay Lightning plays against the Montreal Canadiens at Amalie Arena.

When: 11:30 a.m.

Where: 2043 Curlew Road, Palm Harbor

Cost: $35-$40

Info: At this event, you'll be served tea and treats on the museum's back patio, featuring a Florida native landscaped garden setting.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Johnny's Smokeshop & Kava Bar at 2045 Gulf to Bay Boulevard, Clearwater

Cost: $15

Info: A showcase that brings together the best local up-and-coming talent to perform in one place.

When: 11 a.m.

Where: 4312 Cheval Boulevard, Lutz

Cost: Free

Info: A celebration of pets, including food trucks and over 20 unique pet-themed vendors.

Sunday, March 3

When: 12 p.m.

Where: 2606 Fairfield Ave S, St. Petersburg

Cost: Free

Info: Shop small with vendors boasting vintage, housewares, flowers, coffee and more.

Multiday events

When: All weekend

Where: 303 BerryFest Place, Plant City

Cost: Ticket info here

Info: This festival features rides, exhibits, floats and more, all centered around the legacy of the Florida strawberry.

When: March 2-3

Where: Raymond James Stadium at 3506 North Himes Avenue Lot 6, Tampa

Cost: Starting at $22

Info: The biggest touring inflatable event in the world features eight massive inflatable attractions, including the newly expanded 24,000 sq. ft. World’s Largest Bounce House.

When: Starting Saturday at 9 a.m. to Sunday at 5 p.m.

Where: Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park at 1001 N Boulevard, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: One of the top outdoor, juried fine arts shows in the United States, showcasing a wide variety of art mediums and price points.

When: Starting Friday at 9 a.m. until Saturday at 2 p.m.

Where: Pioneer Park, 420 Main St, Dunedin

Cost: Free

Info: This market features over 50 vendors, including fresh produce, plants and more.